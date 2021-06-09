OTC Markets Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $553.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. Analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

