SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.