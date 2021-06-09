4,675 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on POR. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.27%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

