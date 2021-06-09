Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $4.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of ECPG opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

