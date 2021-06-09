OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $4.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $3.26 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $972.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

