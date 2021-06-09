Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.04 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.590-0.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 207.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.52.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,852 shares of company stock worth $7,271,386 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

