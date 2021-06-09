ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

ABM opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

