Axalta Coating Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,464 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,007% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 put options.

AXTA stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $328,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,888,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,455,000 after purchasing an additional 864,783 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $22,159,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

