Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Shares Up 9.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.64. 419,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENGMF. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $8.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

