Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.10. 910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09.

Get Power Assets alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.64%.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.