Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Up 1.1%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.68. 113,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 91,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
