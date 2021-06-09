Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVT. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,882,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

