WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $498,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,985,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after buying an additional 522,130 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,530,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33.

