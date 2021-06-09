Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

