Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $847,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 219,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

BATS:GSEW opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.