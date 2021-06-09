Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.09.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

