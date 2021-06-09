Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $87.14

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $63.38 on Friday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,101,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 131.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 113.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 720,704 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

