Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $82.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,868,369.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,490 shares of company stock worth $4,999,680 and sold 84,233 shares worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Safehold by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $14,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

