OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.91. Approximately 2,192,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,948,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

