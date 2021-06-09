Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.69 on July 12th

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) declared an annual dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6859 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

