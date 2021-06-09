Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.69 on July 12th

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) declared an annual dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6859 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

