Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

VPV opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.