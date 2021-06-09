Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 798 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony F. Marone, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 390 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $12,433.20.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.