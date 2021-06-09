The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

