Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.