Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

PENN opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

