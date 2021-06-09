Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 49 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $209.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

