Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Lowered by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.10. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

