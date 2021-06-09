VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003078 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.23 million and $32,406.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00235058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00215595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.93 or 0.01304685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,716.88 or 0.99564100 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,648,017 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

