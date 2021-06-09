BEST (NYSE:BEST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.35 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.35), Briefing.com reports. BEST had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. BEST updated its FY 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $628.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

