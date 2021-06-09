Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Lowered by Analyst

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PCB Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $256.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

