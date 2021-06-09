FY2025 EPS Estimates for Great Bear Resources Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Bear Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.27.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GBR. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Great Bear Resources stock opened at C$16.82 on Wednesday. Great Bear Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.76 and a twelve month high of C$19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.16. The company has a market cap of C$961.01 million and a PE ratio of -137.87.

In other Great Bear Resources news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,031,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $182,860.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

