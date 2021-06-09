Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.39. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $112.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

