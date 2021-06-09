Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 639,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 71,266 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,626,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $169.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.79 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

