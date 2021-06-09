First Horizon Corp Raises Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 114.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

CCB stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.30. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.