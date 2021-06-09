First Horizon Corp Sells 328 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

