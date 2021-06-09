First Horizon Corp Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Horizon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $148.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

