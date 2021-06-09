Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $9.20 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $680.73 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $332.80 and a 1-year high of $692.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $647.90. The company has a market capitalization of $285.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

