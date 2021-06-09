Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.63.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

