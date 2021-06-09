Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,043 shares of company stock valued at $115,156,059. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

