Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $347.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

