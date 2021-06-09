C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Up 1.6%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.20. 4,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 23,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$125.18 million and a P/E ratio of 95.76.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.72 million for the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

