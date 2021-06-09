China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HGSH stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08. China HGS Real Estate has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGSH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

