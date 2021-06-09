SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €43.66 ($51.36) and last traded at €44.70 ($52.59). Approximately 134,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.36 ($53.36).

Several equities analysts have commented on S92 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

