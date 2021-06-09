WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Beacon Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Beacon Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of WELL Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.18 million.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.