Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Strong-Buy

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLYS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.69 million, a PE ratio of -323.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 in the last ninety days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

