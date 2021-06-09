Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 780.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $606.83 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $551.62.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

