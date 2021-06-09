Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $21.01 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,453 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 62,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 319,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

