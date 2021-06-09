Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $346.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

