Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 330.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74.

