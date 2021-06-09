Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 215 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 362.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 103,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 53,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

